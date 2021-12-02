Man dies after weekend stabbing, Winnipeg records 40th homicide of the year

A man rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Winnipeg on the weekend has died, police say.

The death of George Elie Houle, 52, marks the city's 40th homicide of the year and third within the past week.

There have been six homicides in the city since Nov. 7.

Houle called police after he was attacked around 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Main Street and Logan Avenue, just north of the Exchange District, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Officers immediately began emergency medical care before Houle was sent to hospital in critical condition.

He died on Wednesday, police said.

One day after Houle's stabbing, police were called about a person in an apartment on Archibald Street near Niakwa Park. They found a severely injured man, later identified as 33-year-old Justin Bellinger of Toronto.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died.

Then on Monday, a 42-year-old died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Forrester Avenue in the Meadowood neighbourhood.

The man has since been identified as Tyler Patrick Yarema, 42.

The police service's major crimes unit is continuing with the investigation into all three death. No arrests have been reported in any of the cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).