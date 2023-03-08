RCMP lay manslaughter charge in death of woman in northern Manitoba First Nation

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a 47-year-old woman in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, also known as South Indian Lake.

On Monday, RCMP charged Phillip Soulier with manslaughter for the fatal assault.

On Feb. 19, RCMP received notice from the community nursing station that a woman was being transported to Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries to receive care. She died two days later.

In a statement issued on behalf of the woman's family by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, she was identified as Norreen Tait, a grandmother and mother of two daughters.