South Indian Lake RCMP investigate homicide of woman, 47

RCMP are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman after she was assaulted in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, also called South Indian Lake.

On Sunday morning, RCMP heard from the nursing station that a woman was being transported to Winnipeg "with life-threatening injuries," according to a news release issued Wednesday. She died two days later.

The woman's family said she was at a home on Wasagan Road where RCMP believe she was assaulted.

Major Crime Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Services are investigating the death as a homicide.

