South Indian Lake RCMP investigate homicide of woman, 47
RCMP are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman after she was assaulted in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, also called South Indian Lake.
Woman was transported to Winnipeg with 'life-threatening injuries,' and later died, RCMP say
On Sunday morning, RCMP heard from the nursing station that a woman was being transported to Winnipeg "with life-threatening injuries," according to a news release issued Wednesday. She died two days later.
The woman's family said she was at a home on Wasagan Road where RCMP believe she was assaulted.
Major Crime Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Services are investigating the death as a homicide.
