Charges laid 7 years after baby's death in southwestern Manitoba

Charges have been laid in the 2016 death of a two-month-old infant from a southwestern Manitoba First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP arrested a 32-year-old Brandon man in connection to the death of an infant in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, located about 250 kilometres west of Winnipeg, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Initially on Jan. 4, 2016, Virden RCMP received reports of a two-month-old in medical distress at a residence on the First Nation. The infant, Haelin Taylor, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

On Jan. 23, 2016, Taylor died from her injuries, and police deemed her death to be a homicide.

Former Sioux Valley Chief Vince Tacan said at the time that the infant's death left the community in shock.

RCMP Major Crime Services has been investigating her death and in April 2022, new information was provided leading to homicide charges being laid, the release said.

Keifer Mecas was charged with manslaughter, and was released pending his next court appearance in Brandon March 6.