New Year's Day shooting victim ID'd as Adam Travis Martin, 31

The victim in Winnipeg's first homicide of 2019 has been identified as 31-year-old Adam Travis Martin.

He was found outside of a house on Nairn Avenue, near Allan Street, in the city's Elmwood neighbourhood around 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said.

Martin had a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing by the police service's homicide unit.

Anyone with information for investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).