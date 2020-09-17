Man wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge after shooting death in Grand Rapids, Man.

A 22-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the summer shooting death of a 31-year-old man in Grand Rapids, Man.

RCMP said Thursday they are looking for Rodney Cain Mcnabb, who is believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

Mcnabb is six feet tall, weighs around 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, an RCMP news release said. He is considered a danger to the public, and anyone who sees Mcnabb should call police immediately and not approach him.

RCMP got a warrant for Mcnabb's arrest on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting over two months ago at a residence on River Road in Grand Rapids, roughly 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

When officers got there around 6:45 a.m. on July 5, they found a 31-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. They took him to the nursing station, where he died. His death is being investigated as a homicide.