Man shot dead in Grand Rapids, Manitoba

A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the community of Grand Rapids on Sunday.

RCMP were called around 6:45 a.m. to a residence on River Road in the town, about 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The injured man was rushed to the nursing station, where he died.

The death is being treated as a homicide and RCMP continued to investigate.

No arrests have yet been made.

