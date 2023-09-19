2 men wanted in connection with shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

Two men are wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg last week.

Arrest warrants for second-degree murder have been issued for Randy Blake Flett, 25, and Jerrin Macintyre, 28, police said on Tuesday in a news release.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Damion Wayne Skrumeda, 46, was found dead of a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. on Sept. 13. He was inside an apartment building at the corner of Mulvey Avenue and Hugo Street N.

Flett, originally from The Pas, was last known to live in Winnipeg, police said. He is 6-foot-5 and about 250 pounds.

Macintyre, from Winnipeg, is 5-foot-9 and about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, either by calling 204-786-8477 or submitting it through the website.