Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in northern Manitoba

A 26-year-old woman from Moose Lake, Manitoba, is charged with second-degree murder after another woman was found dead in the northern community.

RCMP were called around 5 a.m. on Saturday to a residence in Moose Lake, which is about 60 kilometres east of The Pas.

A 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old, Rosemary McNabb, is scheduled to appear in court in The Pas on June 7.

No further information was provided by RCMP.

