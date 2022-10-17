Charge laid in death of man found earlier this month near Health Sciences Centre
A 21-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Creedence Justin Beardy earlier this month in Winnipeg.
Creedence Justin Beardy, 27, found injured and declared dead at hospital
A 21-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Creedence Justin Beardy earlier this month in Winnipeg.
Beardy, 27, was found unresponsive on Oct. 2 near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue, a couple of blocks south of Health Sciences Centre.
He was rushed to HSC by ambulance but declared dead.
On Oct. 14, police charged Tracayne Tassen Gage Marsden with second-degree murder.
They say the two men knew each other.