Charge laid in death of man found earlier this month near Health Sciences Centre

A 21-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Creedence Justin Beardy earlier this month in Winnipeg.

Creedence Justin Beardy, 27, found injured and declared dead at hospital

Winnipeg police investigate near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue on Oct. 2, after Creedence Justin Beardy was found unresponsive in the area. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Beardy, 27, was found unresponsive on Oct. 2 near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue, a couple of blocks south of Health Sciences Centre.

He was rushed to HSC by ambulance but declared dead.

On Oct. 14, police charged Tracayne Tassen Gage Marsden with second-degree murder.

They say the two men knew each other.

