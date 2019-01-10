RCMP dive team searching Red River in connection with Selkirk homicide

Manitoba RCMP are searching the frozen Red River in Winnipeg for evidence in connection with the November homicide of a 30-year-old man from Selkirk.

In an email Thursday, RCMP confirmed they were investigating just off Chief Peguis Trail with the help of Winnipeg police, the RCMP's underwater recovery team and the forensic identification section.

On the morning of Nov. 10, 2018, police in Selkirk responded to a call about an injured man. Wesley William McRae, 30, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mitchell Brett Ritchot, 24, was arrested on Nov. 17, and has been charged with manslaughter in connection with McRae's death.

An RCMP diver looking for evidence in the Red River on Thursday. (Kelsey Lyle/CBC)

On Thursday, RCMP confirmed the purpose of the search is to locate evidence in connection with that homicide.

At least one diver was seen coming out of the water with a recovered item. RCMP did not say what that was.

The freezing temperatures mean police have to cut out blocks of ice so divers can get into the water.

Police say they expect the Red River investigation to last a couple days.