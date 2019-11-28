RCMP investigate death of man on Sandy Bay First Nation as homicide

The death of a man found unresponsive on the Sandy Bay First Nation is being investigated as a homicide, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Officers with the Manitoba First Nations Police were called at about 6 a.m. on Saturday to a home on Pow Wow Drive and found a 28-year-old man.

He was pronounced dead.

RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are assisting in the investigation.

No further details were released.

Sandy Bay First Nation is located about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on the west shore of Lake Manitoba.