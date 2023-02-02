Assault leaves person dead near Salvation Army shelter in Winnipeg

An attack left a male dead near a Main Street shelter in Winnipeg on Thursday morning — steps away from where a man was found dead inside a hotel on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the Salvation Army Centre of Hope, at the corner of Main and Henry Avenue, on Thursday just after midnight about an assault with a weapon.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said. No arrests have been made.

Four buildings to the south of the shelter, a man was found dead inside the Manwin Hotel on Sunday evening.

Police park on Main Street near the Salvation Army Centre of Hope on Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Officers found out about that killing after they were called to a hospital around 5:30 p.m. and met with a seriously injured man who said there might be another injured man at the hotel.

Officers then found the body of Carl George Wescoupe, 40, in one of the hotel suites.

No arrests have been made in connection with Wescoupe's death, which is still being investigated by the homicide unit.