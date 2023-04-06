RCMP investigating death of 36-year-old woman in Thompson as a homicide
Autopsy revealed that the woman's death was the result of a homicide
RCMP are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman outside a Thompson residence in late March as a homicide.
On Thursday, police said due to autopsy results received Tuesday, the death is now deemed a homicide. No other details were given.
The woman was found unresponsive outside a residence on Grey Wolf Bay nearly two weeks ago on Friday, March 24.
RCMP said they got a report at 9:55 p.m. that day about a woman seen outside the location.
Upon arrival, police found the woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.
Thompson RCMP alongside Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services is investigating and asks any witnesses or people who have information about the homicide call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or secure a tip line at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.