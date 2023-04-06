RCMP investigating death of 36-year-old woman in Thompson as a homicide

RCMP are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman outside a Thompson residence in late March as a homicide.

On Thursday, police said due to autopsy results received Tuesday, the death is now deemed a homicide. No other details were given.

The woman was found unresponsive outside a residence on Grey Wolf Bay nearly two weeks ago on Friday, March 24.

RCMP said they got a report at 9:55 p.m. that day about a woman seen outside the location.

Upon arrival, police found the woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.