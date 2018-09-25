Note on house where man found dead tells people to 'go home'

A house in Winnipeg's North End, where a man was found dead this weekend, had a note taped to it warning people to not show up unannounced.

The hand-printed note, attached to the back door of the 2½​-storey house on Pritchard Avenue, is directed at "all you people that are constantly here all the time" and tells them to F--k off.

"This is not a drop-in center, Salvation Army, etc. so go home and chill there," it states. "Call or message who it is first that you are trying to see, and don't show up unannounced or you will not be welcomed here."

Police tape still surrounds part of a home on Pritchard Avenue on Tuesday. A man was found dead inside on Saturday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Jason Peter John James, 40, was found "violently assaulted" and dead in the house on Saturday in what police are calling a homicide.

Officers went to the home after someone called and requested a well-being check on James. The person who called was connected to the residence and was concerned that James needed medical assistance or was in distress.

Police said on Tuesday the house often had people coming and going at all hours and it's unclear whether James lived there or was visiting.

Police spokesman Const. Rob Carver said he does not believe the building was a rooming house.

However, the note on the back door orders people visiting someone to stay in that resident's particular area, not wander the house, and to respect people's privacy.

No arrests have been made yet but police said they are working to identify suspects.