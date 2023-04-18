Human remains found in south Point Douglas Saturday were those of unidentified woman: Winnipeg police

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some may find disturbing.

Winnipeg police say human remains found near the Red River in the south Point Douglas area on Saturday were those of a woman over the age of 20 who hasn't yet been identified.

The discovery of the remains is being investigated as a homicide, police said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The remains were found in the area of Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the woman and have released some information about her.

Investigators say she is over 20 years old and of unknown ethnicity. She was between five feet and five feet, five inches tall, with a slight build. She had short dark hair and both her ears were double-pierced.

The woman also had a caesarean (C-section) scar and was missing upper and lower teeth, police said.

Winnipeg police are expected to provide an update at 2 p.m. CT about a homicide investigation after remains were found near the Red River in Point Douglas.

Human remains were found in the area of Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue early Saturday afternoon and foul play is suspected, police said Monday.

Police had a large section of Waterfront Drive, upstream from where the remains were found, taped off on Sunday. Members of the underwater search and identification unit were still there on Monday.

A river path runs behind Curtis and Annabelle streets near the Louis Bako River Landing on the shores of the Red River. The path snakes through trees and leads to Waterfront Drive. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A recreational path that runs alongside the Red River connects Waterfront and Curtis, which are blocks away from each other.

Asked on Monday whether the two locations are linked, police declined to say.

Police ask anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The Winnipeg police underwater search and recovery unit is seen on Waterfront Drive on Monday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

