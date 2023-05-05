Charges laid in Point Douglas homicide, victim still not identified

A 23-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder after a burned body was found in South Point Douglas last month.

Tyrus Mann was already in custody to face charges related to two stabbings in Winnipeg when police charged him on Wednesday with the Point Douglas killing, police said in a news release Friday.

The body of the man was found on April 27 by emergency crews called to deal with a fire in the area of MacDonald Avenue and Gomez Street.

Mann was charged with second-degree murder in that death on Wednesday, just a day after he was arrested in connection with a stabbing near Sargent Avenue and Furby Street in the Spence neighbourhood.

The 31-year-old man who was stabbed Tuesday was found by police around 6:20 p.m. and sent to hospital in unstable condition. The man, whose condition improved to stable, refused to co-operate with police investigating his stabbing.

Despite the man's refusal to help, the investigation took police to an apartment block on Furby, between Sargent and Ellice avenues. Officers found Mann in a hallway and arrested him.

They also identified Mann as a suspect in another stabbing, on April 26, on Henry Avenue off the Disraeli Freeway, which sent a 51-year-old man to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

That stabbing, also in South Point Douglas, was a short walk from where the body was found the next day.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Mann is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault of a peace officer during his arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with prior court orders.

The police service's homicide unit continues to investigate the April 27 death and is asking for help in identifying the man, who was approximately six feet tall. His ethnicity is unknown and he was missing his upper teeth, the news release said.

He would have undergone a previous medical facial procedure, police said in the release.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage in the area is asked to call 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).