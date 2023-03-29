Man charged with manslaughter in Pauingassi First Nation homicide

A man from Pauingassi First Nation has been arrested in connection with a homicide in the eastern Manitoba community late last week.

The 37-year-old was arrested Sunday and charged with manslaughter the following day, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The charge stems from the death of a 36-year-old man from Pauingassi who was found dead Friday morning at a home in the community, about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

RCMP haven't released any other details about the death.

The accused remains in custody, and Little Grand Rapids RCMP and investigators with other units continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: