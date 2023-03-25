36-year-old man found dead on Pauingassi First Nation after suspected homicide: Manitoba RCMP

A 36-year-old man found dead in a home on an eastern Manitoba First Nation Friday morning is believed to have been the victim of a homicide, RCMP say.

Officers from Little Grand Rapids responded to a report of a death at a home on Pauingassi First Nation around 6 a.m. Friday, RCMP said in a news release later that day.

Mounties found a 36-year-old man from the community dead inside the home.

They did not release any other details about the man or the cause of death, but said it is being investigated as a homicide.

Pauingassi First Nation is approximately 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

