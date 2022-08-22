Man charged after 49-year-old killed in Oxford House

A 46-year-old man is charged with manslaughter after a 49-year-old man was beaten to death in northern Manitoba.

RCMP in Oxford House were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to the nursing station in the community, about 580 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The man, who had been assaulted, was pronounced dead.

Wilfred Nelson Chubb of Bunibonibee Cree Nation is charged with manslaughter.

More news from CBC Manitoba: