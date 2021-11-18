Man found dead on ground in Winnipeg's Osborne Village

A man was found dead early Thursday near the corner of River Avenue and Osborne Street in Winnipeg.

Emergency crews were called around 7 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the ground. When they arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say his death is suspicious and considered a homicide. The investigation is ongoing and no other information about the victim is being released at this time.

Police tape blocked an area of the courtyard in front of the Subway restaurant at the corner of the intersection while the lane is taped off as well.

Police did not say where exactly the man was located.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Investigators mark evidence in the courtyard at River Avenue and Osborne Street. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

