Military arrives in Northern Manitoba to help search for homicide suspects

The Canadian military has landed in Gillam, Man., and will join the search for two young homicide suspects in Northen Manitoba.

The Department of National Defence confirmed in a written statement that a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules aircraft from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Winnipeg will assist with an aerial search.

The statement said an RCMP officer will be on board the aircraft to direct the search and said this remains an RCMP-led effort.

Police started scouring the woods around Gillam, Man., and Fox Lake Cree Nation for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, after a burnt-out vehicle driven by the pair was found near Fox Lake Monday.

The Port Alberni, B.C., men are suspects in the shooting deaths of a tourist couple in northern B.C. last week, and have been charged with second-degree murder of Leonard Dyck.

On Friday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale wrote in a tweet that the Armed Forces would provide aircraft support to RCMP for the search.

At a Friday news conference, the RCMP said someone may have inadvertently helped the men leave the area, but stressed there have been no confirmed sightings of the two since they were seen in the Gillam area on Monday.

RCMP said Friday officers would go door-to-door to speak with residents in the area to help with the investigation.

