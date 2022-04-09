Person in custody after man found dead inside home in Winnipeg's North End

One man is dead and another is in custody as police investigate Winnipeg's 10th homicide of the year.

Police were called just after 6:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue, in the city's North End, about an armed man.

Officers found the man outside of a home and took him into custody. They then went inside the home where they found another man dead, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Saturday news release.

No other information was provided by police about the incident, the ages of the men, or charges.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

