5th person charged in North End homicide

The fifth and final person wanted in connection with a September homicide in Winnipeg's North End has been charged.

Faron Alexander Spence, 40, was arrested just after 5 p.m. Thursday at a home on Furby Street, in the West Broadway area. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Jason Peter John James, 40, was found in a house on Pritchard Avenue east of Salter Street on Sept. 22. Police said he had been "violently assaulted."

Three other people who were at the 2½​-storey house at the time were arrested. Diamond Sky Caribou, 24, Gabriel Todd Mecas, 32, and Sarah Louella Osborne, 32, are all charged with second-degree murder.

Spence and another man, Michael Anthony Caribou, 28, were also identified as suspects and on two occasions, the police made pleas to the public to help locate them.

Caribou was caught up in a brawl and arrested early New Year's Day at the Marlborough Hotel in downtown Winnipeg. He also has been charged with second-degree murder.