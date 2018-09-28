Police search for woman wanted in homicide of Neepawa man, 2 others in custody

Charges have been laid against three people in the death of a 62-year-old man in Neepawa, Man.

Two of the people are in custody but a third is still wanted by RCMP.

The 62-year-old man was found dead inside a home in the town, 170 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Nov. 25, 2017. His name has not been released.

After a 10-month investigation, Molly Syganiec, 21, was arrested on Wednesday this week and charged with second-degree murder. Denver Henderson, 34, was arrested the same day and charged with manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.

RCMP are still looking for Kelsie Lesergent, 20. The Brandon woman is charged with second-degree murder.

She is described as five foot six and 119 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911, their local police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by texting "TIPMAN" plus a message to CRIMES (274637).