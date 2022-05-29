Woman, 31, killed in The Maples: Winnipeg police

Police are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found suffering from upper-body injuries in The Maples area of Winnipeg on Saturday night and later died in hospital.

At about 10 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault on Marlow Court, just north of Inkster Boulevard, between Sheppard and Fife streets, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Officers found an unconscious woman suffering from upper-body injuries and administered emergency first aid before the ambulance arrived.



The woman, 31, from Winnipeg was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died of her injuries.

Members of the homicide unit are investigating the woman's death.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

