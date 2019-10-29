Man charged with manslaughter in Norway House Cree Nation

A 27-year-old man is dead and a 31-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in northern Manitoba.

RCMP were called around 10:30 a.m. Saturday about an unresponsive man in a wooded area of Norway House Cree Nation. They found the 27-year-old man, who was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead.

Police arrested and charged the 31-year-old man on Monday. He and the dead man are both from the community, which is about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Norway House RCMP and the major crime unit continue to investigate.

No additional information is available at this time, RCMP said.

