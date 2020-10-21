Person found dead in Winnipeg's West End

A person found was found dead in Winnipeg's West End early Wednesday.

Police were called around 4:45 a.m. about an injured male in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue.

When officers arrived, the person was declared dead on the scene.

Police have not released any other information, including the victim's age, if he was found outside or in a residence, or if there are any suspects.

This marks the 36th homicide in Winnipeg in 2020.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More news from CBC Manitoba: