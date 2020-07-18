Man dies after being found lying in road in front of Main Street hotel

A man in his 40s found lying in the roadway in front of the Northern Hotel on Main Street early Saturday morning has died, police say.

Homicide investigators are now looking into the man's death, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Emergency responders found the man between Dufferin and Jarvis avenues around 2:45 a.m., the release said.

The man was taken in critical condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The death marks Winnipeg's 22nd homicide of 2020.

Later Saturday morning, several police vehicles — including a forensics van — were stationed in front of the hotel. More than a dozen evidence markers were laid across a section of the street and sidewalk, which was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Police were photographing evidence and going into businesses next to the hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.