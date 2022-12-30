Man found dead in house on Manitoba First Nation

A 54-year-old man is dead and RCMP in western Manitoba are investigating it as a homicide.

Police were called just after 12 a.m. Friday about an unresponsive man at a residence on Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation.

The man was declared dead at the scene when police arrived, RCMP said in a news release.

No additional information has been provided by RCMP.

Keeseekoowenin is located near Elphinstone, south of Riding Mountain National Park.

