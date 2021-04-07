This woman could have info about Winnipeg homicide, police say

Winnipeg police have released a surveillance image of a woman they believe could have some information about a 2020 homicide in the city's North End.

Mohammed Yonis Ali, 21, was shot near his home on Alfred Avenue.

He was found in the alley between Alfred and Aberdeen, in the block between Sinclair and Artillery streets, around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 26, police said.

Ali was rushed to hospital in grave condition and died from his injuries two days later.

The police service's homicide unit has surveillance images of a woman they want to interview. The images include a close-up of a tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone who can identify the woman — or anyone with information about the shooting — is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).