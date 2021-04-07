Skip to Main Content
This woman could have info about Winnipeg homicide, police say

Winnipeg police have released a surveillance image of a woman they believe could have some information about a 2020 homicide in the city.

Mohammed Yonis Ali, 21, shot in August near his home on Aberdeen Avenue

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify this woman, whom they want to question as part of a homicide investigation. The photo on the right is a close-up of a tattoo on her left forearm. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Mohammed Yonis Ali, 21, was shot near his home on Alfred Avenue.

He was found in the alley between Alfred and Aberdeen, in the block between Sinclair and Artillery streets, around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 26, police said.

Ali was rushed to hospital in grave condition and died from his injuries two days later.

The police service's homicide unit has surveillance images of a woman they want to interview. The images include a close-up of a tattoo on her left forearm. 

Anyone who can identify the woman — or anyone with information about the shooting — is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

