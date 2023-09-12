Content
Manitoba

Man, 56, dies after being found injured in Winnipeg alley

A man was found critically injured in the alley of a West End Winnipeg street on Monday afternoon and later died, police say.

Homicide unit investigating but death has not yet been called a homicide

A close up photo of a the text on a Winnipeg police car.
Police say the death of a man who was found in a West End alley is suspicious but they haven't called it a homicide. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. and found the 56-year-old man in an alley behind Lipton Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of his death.

Although police are not calling it a homicide, the homicide unit is leading the investigation. At this point, police have labelled the death suspicious.

Anyone with video surveillance or information that could help the investigation is asked to call 204-986-6508, or to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be left online through the Crime Stoppers website.

