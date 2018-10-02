'I never realized it would be me': Father in shock after missing daughter found dead in recycling depot

In a composed, quiet tone, a father conveyed his shock that his daughter was found dead in a load of recycling.

"I never realized it would be me … that would lose a daughter through this tragic event of being destroyed, her life being cut short," Rex Ross said.

He told a media conference Tuesday that his niece went missing years ago, but he never expected that his daughter, Mary Madeline Yellowback, would become one of the many missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Ross was thankful that his daughter was even found.

"We're so fortunate that she was dumped in a recycling bin," said the soft-spoken father.

"I was hoping that next morning I was going to look for my daughter here on the streets, but it was never meant to be."

Yellowback's body was found Friday night at a recycling depot in the Omand's Creek Industrial area in Winnipeg.

Police have confirmed the woman found in recycling at a depot in a Winnipeg industrial area Friday evening is Mary Madeline Yellowback.​​

Yellowback, 33, from Gods River, Man., was visiting Winnipeg for medical care, her relatives say.

Yellowback's body was found Friday night at a recycling depot in the Omand's Creek Industrial area. Members of the police homicide unit are investigating.

Police believe she was picked up somewhere else in the city and ultimately transported to the depot.

Yellowback was last seen Thursday night at the hotel where she was staying.

She was a proud mother with many friends, those close to her told CBC. Gods River, her community, is in northeastern Manitoba, about 590 kilometres from Winnipeg.

Police released these photos of Yellowback Tuesday. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service )

Police do not yet know the cause of her death, nor how she was transported to the recycling depot. They are treating the investigation as a suspicious death, until the homicide unit can determine how she died, said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Officers believe she was downtown on Thursday evening to Friday morning, and are asking anyone who might have seen her to come forward, Skrabek said.

Police responded to a call at around 7:05 p.m. Friday, after the body of a middle-aged woman was found mixed in with recycling materials.

On Saturday, Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference that workers were sorting through the recycling when Yellowback's body was discovered.

He added that people have a moral obligation to come forward if they know anything that could help police with their investigation.

'No value for our Indigenous sister'

A liaison who works with families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls said it's crucial the community stand together in the days ahead to support Yellowback's family.

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls liaison for Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, said this will allow their healing journey to begin.

Anderson-Pyrz expressed outrage about Yellowback's death.

"I find that very heartbreaking. Our Indigenous women and girls, they're loved, they're valued, they're respected, and for someone to discard one of our women like that is really concerning and really disgusting that they had no value for our Indigenous sister."

Police tape could be seen outside of a recycling depot in the Omands Creek Industrial area Saturday morning. Police say a woman's body was found Friday night, and they are treating it as a suspicious death. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A spokesperson for the Cascades Recovery recycling centre said the company had a counsellor there Monday to spend time with employees.

"I can tell you that our employees were horrified and deeply saddened by that discovery.… Our thoughts are with the victim and the family," Hugo D'amours wrote in an email.

The recycling facility reopened Monday, he said. It was closed from Friday to Sunday so police could investigate.

