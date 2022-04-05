Homicide suspected after remains found northwest of Winnipeg last week: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they now suspect the person whose remains were found northwest of Winnipeg last week was the victim of a homicide.

Police were called after the remains were located in an area off Road 79 N., just west of Highway 6 in the rural municipality of Woodlands.

The remains were located by a dog when they were exposed by melting snow, police said last Thursday.

Major crimes and forensics officers were in the area last week scouring the scene.

The investigation is in the early stages and more information will be provided when available, Stonewall RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.