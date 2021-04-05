Flin Flon mom waits for answers after ex charged in baby's death

Charity Fleury says her family is still looking for answers, a week after the man accused of killing her 10-month-old daughter appeared in court for the first time.

"We're really broken. Me and my baby's father are taking it really, really hard," Fleury, 21, said on Sunday.

Fleury's ex-boyfriend, Robert Alexander Bear, was arrested at his home in Sandy Bay, Sask., nearly two weeks ago. He was charged with second-degree murder in the August 2020 death of Fleury's infant daughter, Chase Pearl McCallum-Fleury.

Bear's first court appearance on that charge was on March 29 in The Pas, Man. The 25-year-old is set to appear in court in the northern Manitoba town again on April 15.

The charge against him has not been proven in court.

On Aug. 11, 2020, first responders got a report of an infant in medical distress in the city of Flin Flon, Man., Mounties said last month.

When they arrived, the baby was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Fleury said she had only been back at work after maternity leave for a few days when she got the call that day from Bear, who was living with her and watching Chase while Fleury was working.

She said she rushed home to find paramedics trying to resuscitate her daughter — a "bubbly, beautiful little baby" who was just learning to walk.

"That day will haunt me forever, for the rest of my life — the fact that I could not do anything to help her," Fleury said through tears.

"To see your child on the floor like that, being worked on by paramedics and then being completely helpless, [unable to] do anything, [it] just hurt me."

Injuries not accidental: medical report

While an autopsy was completed within a few days of Chase's death, the full medical report wasn't finished until January, said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

That report concluded the infant's injuries could not have been accidental and led to Bear being arrested.

"I'm just angry. I'm confused," she said. "I can't believe a person could be capable of injuring a 10-month-old baby, an innocent baby."

She said Bear sat next to her at Chase's funeral, days after the baby's death.

"He patted my back and he gave his condolences to me and said, 'I am so sorry for everything that happened,'" Fleury said.

Charity Fleury says her daughter, Chase, was a “bubbly, beautiful little baby” who was just learning to walk when she died. (Submitted by Charity Fleury)

As she and her family move forward, Fleury is trying to stay strong, though she's still not sure whether she's prepared to hear the kind of details about Chase's death that may come out if the case goes to trial.

More than anything, Fleury said she misses her daughter.

"The only time I can go see my baby is at her headstone," she said.

"I can never, ever go kiss her or hug her. She's right there on the ground. It's not the same. It'll never be the same."