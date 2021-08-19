41-year-old man dead after assault on Higgins Avenue

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after being seriously assaulted Monday night.

Police were called at about 11 p.m. regarding an assault outside an establishment on Higgins Avenue, near the Disraeli Freeway.

Officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

The man, Ifa Germosa, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries the next day.

Germosa's death is being investigated as a homicide by the Winnipeg Police Service.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.