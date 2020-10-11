17-year-old charged after fatal stabbing near Health Sciences Centre last month

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges of manslaughter after an 18-year-old was stabbed near Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre and died of his injuries last month.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Homicide Unit arrested the 17-year-old and charged him with manslaughter and failing to comply with a sentence and conditions of his release.

He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Zachary Paul Rae, 18, got into an altercation in front of a house on Kate Street, near William Avenue, around 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 23, police said.

Spokesperson Const. Jay Murray says police believe Rae and the 17-year-old knew each other and got into an argument before Rae was stabbed with a knife.

Emergency crews were called around 9:20 p.m. and rushed Rae to hospital in critical condition. He died two days later, on Sept. 25.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody.

Rae's death was the city's 33rd homicide of the year.