2 teen boys charged in death of man in remote northern Manitoba community

Two 16-year-olds are charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead outside in Garden Hill First Nation.

RCMP were called around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday about a suspicious death.

They found a 36-year-old man and determined the death to be a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The two teens were taken into custody. RCMP continue to investigate.

Garden Hill is in the Island Lake region, around 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

