Man dead after early morning shooting on Furby Street: Winnipeg police

A man is dead after police responding to a report of gunshots found him badly injured in a central Winnipeg apartment early Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots heard in an apartment on the 500 block of Furby Street, between Ellice and Sargent avenues, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

The officers found the seriously injured man inside of one of the suites. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the man's age or name, but say they are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call the Winnipeg police homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

