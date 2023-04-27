Death of person whose body was found near fire in Point Douglas considered suspicious: police

The death of a person whose body was found after emergency crews responded to a fire in South Point Douglas Thursday morning is considered suspicious, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. with a report of a suspicious fire around MacDonald Avenue and Gomez Street, an industrial area between Higgins Avenue and the Red River.

When they arrived, they also found a body.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and members of the police forensics unit examined the scene.

An autopsy is pending, and the Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released any information on the age or sex of the person whose body was found, or details about the fire.

An email from police in response to CBC's request for information said the investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available.

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage in the area to call 204-986-6508 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

More news from CBC Manitoba: