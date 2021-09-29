House fire becomes homicide investigation in Winnipeg after woman found dead

A house fire in a central Winnipeg neighbourhood last week has prompted a homicide investigation as police now believe foul play was involved in the death of a woman found in the home.

One person escaped the Sept. 21 fire in a bungalow on Young Street, between Sargent and Ellice avenues. After the flames were extinguished, crews found the body of a woman inside.

Police believe the fire was deliberately set after the woman was killed. No additional information about the woman was available from police, who said investigators are trying to identify her and determine whether she lived in the home.

All police would say at this point is they believe she is an adult.

"We have an idea who we think this person is, [but] there's certain challenges when it comes to that forensic identification, unfortunately," police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said. "So we're working with the pathologist and other experts to help us identify this person."

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service initially had responsibility for the scene and found the woman. After that, a number of suspicious circumstances led police to become more involved, Murray said.

Although he would not comment on how the woman died, Murray said police are confident in calling it the 32nd homicide of the year.

Murray is not certain about the involvement of the person who escaped the fire. No one has been placed under arrest yet, he said.

Investigators are now asking the public for any information that could help the investigation, such as video surveillance in the area.

The homicide unit can be reached at 204-986-6508 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).