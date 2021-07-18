Man's death in Cross Lake, Man. deemed homicide

A woman is in RCMP custody after a Cross Lake man died at the local nursing station on Saturday.

RCMP said officers responded to a report just before noon of a man needing medical attention.

The 30-year-old was taken for medical attention but died, police said. His death is being treated as a homicide.

A woman, also 30, was arrested and was being held, RCMP said. No charges were announced.

Local officers and those from the RCMP major crimes squad continue to investigate.

The community is located about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.