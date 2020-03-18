Winnipeg police identify homicide victim in Monday shooting

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a Monday afternoon shooting on College Avenue.

Vincent Scott Ross, 24, was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 3 p.m. at a multi-unit house in the William Whyte neighbourhood.

Ross was taken to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen anything unusual in the area around 558 College Ave., is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.