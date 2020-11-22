Police investigate homicide after man's body found in North End apartment

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man's body was found inside an apartment suite on Charles Street in the city's North End early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside the apartment building between Redwood and St. John's avenues just before 2:30 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

When they got there, officers found a man's body inside a suite. His death is being treated as a homicide, the release said.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

