Charges laid in Winnipeg's 25th homicide of the year

Police have charged someone in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man at an apartment building in Winnipeg's North End.

The victim, Christopher Helstrom, was found injured in the hallway of the building on Flora Avenue, between McGregor and McKenzie streets, around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Police have not said how Helstrom died, other than he was assaulted. More information is expected to be released at a news conference late Tuesday morning.

His death is the city's 25th homicide of the year — three more than Winnipeg recorded in all of 2018.