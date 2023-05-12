Man charged in death of 63-year-old woman in Little Grand Rapids

A 25-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in the small Manitoba community of Little Grand Rapids.

Police were called around 4:15 p.m. on May 4 about a disturbance at a house in the community in east-central Manitoba.

Two men were the only people inside the home at the time and both were arrested, though police never said why.

Shortly afterward, however, officers were told a 63-year-old woman had been taken to the nursing station, where she was pronounced dead.

She was a resident of the house where the disturbance took place, police said. No information was provided about the cause of her death.

Roy Dunsford Jr. was charged with second-degree murder on May 5. A 35-year-old man who also had been arrested was released without charge.

An RCMP spokesperson said the woman and Dunsford Jr. knew each other and the attack was not random.