Suspicious death of Canupawakpa man now being treated as a homicide, say RCMP

The death of a 36-year-old man on Canupawakpa Dakota Nation over the weekend is now considered a homicide, Manitoba RCMP say.

Mathew Brown was found inside a home in the southwestern Manitoba community on the morning of July 9, when Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers responded to an assault complaint.

He was declared dead at the home and the death was deemed suspicious.

The RCMP's major crime services took over the investigation, working together with the MFNP. On Wednesday, the Mounties issued a news release updating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 1-833-978-0048 or email tips@mfnp.ca.

Anonymous tips can also be left with with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the agency's website.

Canupawakpa is located about 75 kilometres west of Brandon.