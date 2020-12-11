20-year-old man assaulted in Burrows-Keewatin area Winnipeg's latest homicide victim: police

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man on Thursday night as a homicide.

Police say officers were called to Gilbert Avenue, in the Burrows-Keewatin neighbourhood, around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, with a report of someone being assaulted.

They found the victim with life-threatening injuries a short distance away, in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue.

Delaney Lee Sinclair was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said in a news release Friday.

An adult suspect was taken into custody but no charges have been laid at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).