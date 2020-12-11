Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

20-year-old man assaulted in Burrows-Keewatin area Winnipeg's latest homicide victim: police

Delaney Lee Sinclair was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries, Winnipeg police say. An adult suspect was taken into custody but no charges have been laid at this time.

Suspect was taken into custody but no charges have been laid at this time, Winnipeg police say

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police investigated on Burrows Avenue on Friday morning, after finding an injured 20-year-old man there Thursday night. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. (John Einarson/CBC)

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man on Thursday night as a homicide.

Police say officers were called to Gilbert Avenue, in the Burrows-Keewatin neighbourhood, around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, with a report of someone being assaulted.

They found the victim with life-threatening injuries a short distance away, in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue.

Delaney Lee Sinclair was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said in a news release Friday.

An adult suspect was taken into custody but no charges have been laid at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now