RCMP investigating homicide of Bloodvein First Nation man

RCMP are investigating after a man from Bloodvein First Nation was assaulted and died of his injuries Monday.

Officers were called to a home in Berens River First Nation, about 275 kilometres north of Winnipeg, at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They found a 38-year-old man from Bloodvein, south of Berens River, had been assaulted and was taken to hospital.

He died of his injuries two days later.

RCMP are investigating his death as a homicide.

Mounties are investigating with the major crime and forensic identification units.