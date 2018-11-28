Man charged in beating death of 53-year-old woman in Winnipeg

A man is charged with manslaughter after a woman was beaten unconscious at a Winnipeg motel and died two days later.

Calvin Oliver Harper, 50, was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault after Annie Little, his common-law partner, was assaulted on Nov. 21 to the point where she was unresponsive, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the motel, at Portage Avenue and Parkdale Street, and found the 53-year-old woman in critical condition. She was rushed to hospital and died two days later.

Harper, who was still in custody from the assault, was then charged with manslaughter.

Police said there had been a party at the motel room and several other people who were there were interviewed during the investigation.

Many of them saw the assault but nobody was aware that Little's injuries were as severe as they were, and as a result, the call for help didn't come sooner, police spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

